John Hillery Miller Jr.
1965 - 2020
Miller, Jr, John Hillery
1965 - 2020
John Hillery Miller, Jr. (Johnny to friends and family) was granted his angel wings on November 26, 2020. Born on September 26, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio. Johnny's life was far too short, but he lived it to the fullest. Beloved by his family and friends, Johnny had many wonderful qualities, and among his many gifts, he loved working with his hands. An entrepreneur, Johnny owned his own stone business, CJ Miller Culture Stone. He took pride in his business, and he could often be seen sharing the trade of stone cutting with his family members. Beyond work and family, Johnny was a life-long Ohio State football fan and an avid motorcycle enthusiast. Whether immersing himself in a Buckeye's game or riding with his fellow Columbus Motorcycle Club members, Johnny gave all his energy and attention to every task at hand. His club nickname was Stone Man, and that not only represented his love of stone cutting but also his solid dependability as a man his family, friends, and fellow club members could always count on. The greatest of Johnny's accomplishments was that he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son-in-law. Johnny is survived by his beautiful wife of 29 years, Comtessee (Tessee) Miller. Johnny also leaves behind his daughter, Hillary; and his sons, JoVohn, Timothy, Kennith, and Johnathan. A devoted grandparent, Johnny was immensely proud of his grandchildren, Jonez, Timaree, Timmy Jr., King Johnathan, KaiLynn, Prince Lorenzo, Princess Tiara, Kaydence, Ramone, Melanie, Emerie, Kennith Jr., Landon, Cameron, and Natalie; and his great-grandson, Milan. Johnny shared a special bond with his mother-in-law, Ms. Pat; and brothers-in-law, LeeCarn and Van of Blacksburg, VA. He will be missed terribly by his best friend, Willie Sams. Johnny is lovingly remembered by his siblings: sister, Grace Bergeron (John) of Atlanta, GA; sister, Anita Miller of Atlanta, GA; and brother, James Miller (Ann). Johnny's many nieces and nephews loved him deeply and will miss his jovial personality. Johnny brought a sense of happiness and light to every gathering, and beyond his family, he leaves a host of friends and coworkers that will miss his presence in their lives. Johnny is preceded in death by his mother Juanita Miller, and his father John Hillery Miller, Sr., as well as his grandparents. Memorial service Thursday, December 10, 2020, 3pm, Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd., where the family will receive friends 2pm until the time of service. A celebration of Johnny's life will be scheduled in the Summer of 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions permit the size of gathering Johnny's life deserved. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
