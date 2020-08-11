1/1
John Hutchinson
1948 - 2020
Hutchinson, John
1948 - 2020
John Willard Hutchinson, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Born in Dayton Ohio, April 11, 1948. John was a graduate of Ball State University. He was a gifted, woodworker, designer, illustrator and architect. He enjoyed a professional career at Granzow & Guss and Design Group. He has been a contributor to Fine Woodworking, Woodworker's Journal, and Popular Woodworking Magazine, among other publications. Retired in 2009 to his shop in the woods where he created hand-crafted animated toys and intricate lamps depicting many creatures and scenes from nature. He had a passion for gardening and enjoyed years with the world's best dog, Katie, and the most like-a-dog cat, Gels. He was preceded in death by parents John Howard Hutchinson, Clara Wolfe Hutchinson, and older brother Howard Hutchinson. Survived by children, Eric (Holly) Hutchinson, Carah (Dan) Brody; brother, Peter (Lucy) Hutchinson; and beloved grandchildren, Adam, Isobel, Max, Sam and Maggie; and three nieces and a nephew. The family wishes to thank The James Cancer Hospital and all of the doctors and caregivers in the ICU for their compassion and kindness. No funeral services will be held. John's family will privately remember and celebrate his life. Those wishing to honor John's life, may make a donation to The James Patient Unit Fund at The Ohio State University, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43221. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

