Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
(202) 966-6400
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
280 N Grant Ave
View Map
John J. Mahoney


1943 - 2019
John J. Mahoney Obituary
Mahoney, John J.
1943 - 2019
Jack Mahoney, age 76, passed away December 12, 2019, in Washington, D.C., following complications from a brain tumor. Survived by wife, Angela; brother, Mike (Linda 2009); sisters, Judy (Adam) Bangert, Patti Caudill, Sharon (Tom) Blackburn, Jeanne (Bob) Mantle, Diane (Dave) Weaver, Linda (Steve) McVey; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Eugene and Marcella Mahoney and sister Margaret (Dave) Coffman. Jack was born and raised in Columbus, and he was a proud graduate of Aquinas College High School, Class of 1961. Jack received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Providence College, Masters Degree from St. Stephen's College, and Juris Doctorate from Catholic University Law School. Jack practiced real estate law on Capital Hill and was the founder and president of Attorneys Title Corporation and Regional Title. He served as president of the National Title Network and director of National Capital Development Corporation. Jack served many years as a trustee at Providence College. One of his proudest achievements was serving as commissioner and interim chairman of the D.C. Sports & Entertainment Commission which was instrumental in bringing Major League Baseball back to D.C. Unfortunately, his illness prevented him from fully enjoying the Nationals' championship this fall. Jack was a kind and generous man with many friends, and he will be missed by all. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Church, 280 N Grant Ave on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10 am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
