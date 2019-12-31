Home

John J. Pawlak


1948 - 2019
John J. Pawlak Obituary
Pawlak, John J.
1948 - 2019
Bowling Green State University has lost its most loyal alumni and fan on December 27, 2019. John J. Pawlak passed away in his home with his loving wife, Kristine and his fur baby, Keno, by his side. John was diagnosed with a large non-cancerous brain tumor on October 18, 2013 after he collapsed at home. He fought a long battle for over 6 years and was forced to retire after his original surgery in 2013. Visitation will be from 1 pm to 4 pm with funeral being at 4 pm officiated by Rev. Michael Gardner followed by cremation. Please go to www.newcomercolumbus.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
