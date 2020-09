Wald, John J.1926 - 2020John J. Wald, 93, passed away on September 16, 2020. A World War II veteran, he is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Joan. He is survived by his sister, Marian Bridwell of Morehead, MN; sons, Gregory, Timothy (Tamara), and Frederick (Robin) Wald; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren; and other dear friends and family. A private graveside service will be held in the future. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com