The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
1405 Louisiana Ave
Sebastian, OH
John Jaynes


1929 - 2019
John Jaynes Obituary
Jaynes, John
1929 - 2019
John Alva Jaynes, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was ushered into heaven on August 12, 2019 at the age of 89 in Dublin, Ohio. Veteran U.S. Air Force Korea 1951-1955 where he taught atomic bomb fusing. John retired from Borden Foods in 1990 after 30 years. He started in R&D and moved with the headquarters from New York City to Columbus, Ohio. He ended his career as Vice President of Production and Engineering. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Josephine Jaynes (1931-2018) who he was married to for 63 years. He is survived by his son, Mark (Emily) Jaynes of Fountain Hills, Arizona; son, Michael (Lori) Jaynes of Wylie, Texas; daughter, Michele (Rick) Worthington of Dublin, Ohio; as well as six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and sister, Rheta Avary of Arlington, Texas. John was born in Bonham, Texas and lived many places including Worthington, Ohio for 25 years and then retired to Sebastian, Florida. John had degrees from Sam Houston State College, Texas Tech, and a PHD from Michigan State University. John was incredibly handy and was often with his wife and children doing projects at home and at his various properties around Columbus. He also aided many friends who needed help with a project. John was an active member at Linworth Methodist in Worthington and then at First Presbyterian Church in Sebastian. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1405 Louisiana Ave., Sebastian, FL 32958. Dinner and fellowship to follow. Contributions in John's memory may be made to: Space Coast Honor Flight, P.O. Box 560975, Rockledge, FL 32956 or [email protected]
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
