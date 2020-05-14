Johnson, John
1983 - 2020
John R. Johnson, 37, of Columbus Ohio passed away May 1, 2020 at Mt.Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. Johnson was born January 25, 1982 to John Moore and Jocquline Johnson. A beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, and coach, Johnson will be remembered for his beautiful smile and great sense of humor. He attended West High School where he played on the Junior Varsity football team and Varsity Basketball team. In 2000 the basketball team won the Columbus City Championship. In 2008 he joined the Karl J Fulton league as a football coach for the Hilltop Cowboys Mini's team. Coaches and players together, the Cowboy Mini's won four championship titles in Johnson's 11 seasons of coaching. On September 20, 2010, he married Megan Seufer-Johnson. In 2019 Johnson began his journey as a AAU basketball coach with a 7th grade team. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Straughter; grandmother Erma Moore; brother Terrell Akins; niece Kyla Johnson. Those who remain to cherish memories of Johnson are his wife Megan Johnson; sons Jaiden Foster, Jahmere Johnson, and Astyn Johnson; daughters Mariah Tantarelli, and Kamyra Johnson; father John Moore; mother Jocquilne Johnson (Clifford Royal); godmother Darlene Akins; grandmother Ida Powell; brothers Charles Johnson (Tiffany) and Kamal Johnson (Kulwant); sisters Yolanda Frierson, Diana Coleman, Amena Fleshman (Joseph), and Mary Royal; 13 nephews and 8 nieces; 4 uncles, 3 aunts and a host of other family and friends. A private funeral will be held under the direction of Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave the family an online condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 16, 2020.