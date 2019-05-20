|
Jones, John
1944 - 2019
John "Pete" Jones, age 74. Sunrise May 26, 1944 and Sunset May 18, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral Service 12pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 28, 2019