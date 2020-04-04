Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
John Jordan Jr.


1932 - 2020
John Jordan Jr. Obituary
Jordan Jr, John
1932 - 2020
John F. Jordan Jr, age 87, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. He was born December 12, 1932 in Columbus, OH to John and Goldie Jordan. John retired from the state of Ohio after 25 years. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War was as a machinist. He attended Obetz United Methodist Church for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Preceded in death by son, Thomas A. Jordan, daughter, Linda S. Jordan, parents, John and Goldie, brothers, Melvin, Dennis, Billy, David, and Harley, and sisters, Sandra and Mariam. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joyce Jordan; sister, Marlene Daniels; grandchildren, Michael (Barbra) Jordan and James (Bridgette) Jordan; great grandchildren, Katelynn (Phil) Davidson, Brook Jordan (Jeremy Maynard), Brittany Jordan, and John Jordan; great great grandchildren, Drake Davidson, Elle Maynard, and Ryleeh Davidson. Visitation for the family will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 2 PM at the Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home in Groveport, OH. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
