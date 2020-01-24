|
|
Juncewicz, John
1931 - 2020
John K. Juncewicz, age 88, Friday, January 24, 2020, Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born in Poland in 1931, he came to the US in 1949. He worked 39 years at Borden Milk Co. and another 20 years at The Josephinum. Survived by wife of 59 years, Maria Juncewicz; son, Tom Juncewicz; grandchildren, Johnathon and Brandi; brother, Albert (Theresa) Juncewicz; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Funeral service Sunday 4PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 2PM until time of service. Father William Arnold officiating. Interment Monday 1PM, St. Joseph Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020