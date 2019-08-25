The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
John K. Vogel


1933 - 2019
Vogel, John K.
1933 - 2019
John K. Vogel, age 86 of Powell died Friday, August 23, 2019 at The Grand of Dublin. President and Owner of National Metal Shapes, Inc. in Delaware, Ohio. He was preceded in death by wife, Rebekah Anne Vogel & son, John K. Vogel, Jr. John is survived by daughter, Ruth Anne (Chris) Washek; grandchildren, Robert Andrew (Michelle) Washek, Eleanor (Michael) Maynard, and David (Mary White) Washek; great-grandchildren, Silas, Naomi and James. As a Rosarian he was a member of Columbus Rose Club and former President of Central Ohio Rose Society. John was a U.S. Army Veteran. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 30, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell with Pastor Sean O'Rourke, officiating. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
