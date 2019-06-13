|
|
Kean, John
1946 - 2019
John "Jim" (Betsy) James Kean, age 73, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away June 11, 2019. He was born May 11, 1946 in Martins Ferry, OH to the late John and Annabelle Kean. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 26 years during the Vietnam War, Desert Shield and Desert Storm and worked 15 years with the United States Postal Service. Jim was an avid Buckeyes and Steelers fan. He was very active in the Canal Winchester Schools and community. Jim adored his grandchildren and loved being a grandpa. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Debbie L. Kean; two children, Bradley L. Kean and Tami S. (Roger) Ivison; five grandchildren, Marissa R. Kean, Leo R. Ivison, Dylan J. Ivison, Joshua L. Ivison and Logan B. Kean. Family and friends may visit 6-8pm on Monday, June 17, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will begin at noon on Tuesday, June 18, at the funeral home. Donations may be made in his name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the Canal Winchester Cheerleading Association. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019