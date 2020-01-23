|
|
Kelso, John
1931 - 2020
John H. Kelso, age 88. Sunrise October 8, 1931 and Sunset January 19, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 3330 E Livingston Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The KELSO Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020