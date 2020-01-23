Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Memorial Baptist Church
3330 E Livingston Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Memorial Baptist Church
3330 E Livingston Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kelso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kelso


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kelso Obituary
Kelso, John
1931 - 2020
John H. Kelso, age 88. Sunrise October 8, 1931 and Sunset January 19, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 3330 E Livingston Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The KELSO Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -