John Kifer


1941 - 2020
John Kifer Obituary
Kifer, John
1941 - 2020
John Oler Kifer, age 78, passed away on March 26, 2020 at Galena Manor Assisted Living where he was a resident for eight years. John was surrounded by loving family and wonderful caretakers who were like family. He enjoyed flying and building radio controlled model airplanes and was a member of the Westerville Model Aeronautics Association before his Parkinson's symptoms progressed. John always loved to wax cars, mow the grass and be with family and friends. John was retired from W.E Monks in Columbus. Preceded in death by his parents Claude and Beatrice Kifer, wife of 45 years, Carol Kifer and daughter Cynthia Kifer. Survived by his children, John J Kifer, Ashley Neidhardt (Ted); 4 grandchildren, Alysha, Kyle, Olivia and Andrew; great granddaughter, Emma; brother, Terry Kifer(Lisa); sister, Lynn Weisman (Rick); many other family and friends. Private family services will be observed. Pastor Craig Moock officiating. Contributions may be made to any Parkinson's research you like in John's memory. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2020
