John King Obituary
King, John
1939 - 2019
A much-loved husband, father and grandfather, John H. King, age 79, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on July 10, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. John was born October 9, 1939 to the late Lawrence and Emma (Morgart) King in Washington, Pennsylvania. He proudly served his country in the US Army in Panama during the Vietnam Era. He resided in Elyria, Ohio for over 30 years where he raised his family. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and CONA. He was an avid collector of memorabilia and a long-time Indians fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his four granddaughters. And he always had a pocketful of biscuits for the family dogs. John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Deanna King; daughters, Jennifer (Anthony) Koesters, Heather (Paul) Adams, Melissa (David) Lewis; grandchildren, Kristin, Emily, Abigail, Elizabeth; brother, Francis (Toni) King; sister, Carol Linton; and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, July 16, 2019, from 6-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME in Reynoldsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on WEDNESDAY, 11AM, at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Gahanna, with Fr. Peter Asantebwana officiating. Military burial with honors on THURSDAY, 11:45AM at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Honor Flight Columbus. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
