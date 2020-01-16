|
|
Kirker, John
1921 - 2020
John Alfred Kirker, age 98, Monday, January 13, 2020 with his loved ones holding him closely at his residence at Wesley Ridge, John joined the Church Triumphant. His final hour was serene and full of hope and love. He was preceded in death by many loved ones, and his wife of 66 years, Shirley Ann (Rutschow) Kirker. John is survived by daughters, Carol (Mark) Low, Diane (Ted) Mueller; son, Thomas (Ann) Kirker. He had 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. John was born in Watertown, MA May 23, 1921. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II, 1941-1945. John graduated from Capital University in 1950 and received a Master's and PhD from The Ohio State University. He was an educator in Michigan and also at Bexley Junior High and went on to serve Capital University as Dean of Men and Chairman of the Education Department for 30 years. Throughout the years, he was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall. In retirement he enjoyed many travels with his wife and friends. John was an active golfer for many years and enjoyed his Boston teams as well as The Buckeyes. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all who cared for and loved John during his years of residence at Wesley Ridge. Calling hours will take place on Monday, January 20 from 10-11:30 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:30 am at The Kimes Chapel, Wesley Ridge, 2225 Taylor Park Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH. A graveside ceremony will follow in the Chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Central Ohio Chapter or LifeCare Alliance, Meals-On-Wheels. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020