The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
First Community Church
1320 Cambridge Blvd
Columbus, OH
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Brownlee Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for John Klamar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Klamar


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Klamar Obituary
Klamar, John
1936 - 2019
John A. Klamar, MD, age 82, of Upper Arlington, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital. Born in Cleveland, OH to the late John and Anna (Babej) Klamar, immigrants from Slovakia. He grew up bilingual and loved to use his Slovak as an adult. Graduate of Rhodes High School in Cleveland and then was recruited to play football by Syracuse University where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Graduated from Albany Medical School and then served a residency in pediatrics at Columbus Children's Hospital. Long-time pediatrician and a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatric Medicine at OSU. Former member of the Central Ohio Pediatric Society, Upper Arlington School Board, and First Community Church Governing Board. Preceded in death by brother Karl; sisters Blanche Froelich and Mildred Bemer. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years Cathy; children Jan (Ruth Stavely) Klamar MD, Rob (Anne Eiting, MD) Klamar MD, Karl (Cindi) Klamar MD, Beth (Erick) Piscopo; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. Family will receive friends at a celebration honoring John from 5-8 Saturday, July 20, at the Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Memorial service 2pm Sunday at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212. Rev. Deb Lindsay officiating. Reception to follow in Brownlee Hall. Contributions may be made to the Klamar family Akita fund at First Community Foundation in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now