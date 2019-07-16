Klamar, John

1936 - 2019

John A. Klamar, MD, age 82, of Upper Arlington, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital. Born in Cleveland, OH to the late John and Anna (Babej) Klamar, immigrants from Slovakia. He grew up bilingual and loved to use his Slovak as an adult. Graduate of Rhodes High School in Cleveland and then was recruited to play football by Syracuse University where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Graduated from Albany Medical School and then served a residency in pediatrics at Columbus Children's Hospital. Long-time pediatrician and a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatric Medicine at OSU. Former member of the Central Ohio Pediatric Society, Upper Arlington School Board, and First Community Church Governing Board. Preceded in death by brother Karl; sisters Blanche Froelich and Mildred Bemer. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years Cathy; children Jan (Ruth Stavely) Klamar MD, Rob (Anne Eiting, MD) Klamar MD, Karl (Cindi) Klamar MD, Beth (Erick) Piscopo; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. Family will receive friends at a celebration honoring John from 5-8 Saturday, July 20, at the Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Memorial service 2pm Sunday at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212. Rev. Deb Lindsay officiating. Reception to follow in Brownlee Hall. Contributions may be made to the Klamar family Akita fund at First Community Foundation in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 17 to July 18, 2019