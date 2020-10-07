Knox, John
John "Jack" R. Knox, 90, of London, died Monday, October 5, 2020, in his residence. Jack was born December 26, 1929, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Evan H. and Blanche L. (Eicher) Knox. Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served 1948 through 1952. He worked for Western Electric and then Ohio Bell for 35 years. He was an avid golfer and Buckeye fan. Jack is survived by his daughter: Tammy (Doug) Fannin of West Jefferson; son: Jeff (Colleen) Knox of Tennessee; grandchildren: Shawna (Jeff) Gregg, Anthony (Cami) Minton, Jeffrey (Megan) Knox, and (Shaun) Andrea Fannin; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife: Shirley, who died June 6, 2006; son: Terry Knox; brother: Evan H. Knox; sister: Barbara E. Van Fossen; A gathering of Friends and Family will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 E. High Street, London, from 2-4 PM. Online condolences may be sent to www.rldfh.com
.