Koral, John
John Koral, Jr., age 94, of Delaware, died peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Retired Sales Representative for Endicott Johnson Shoes with 41 years of service. Member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Veteran U.S. Army, WWII. Member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge. John enjoyed baseball, hockey, golf, fishing, refereeing basketball, gardening and mostly spending time with his family. Born April 2, 1925 in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania to the late John Sr. and Anna Koral. Also preceded in death by daughter Jo Ann Peterson, brother Harry Koral, sisters Pauline Cummings, Julia Wolfe, Anna Partica, Mary Slevin. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Mary J. Koral; daughter, Lynn (John) Weeks of Sunbury; son, John David (Trudi) Koral of Endicott, NY; brother, Charles Koral of Owego, NY; son-in-law, James Peterson of Damascus, MD; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Friends may call 6-8 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 E. State Route 37, Sunbury, OH. Father Paul Noble, Celebrant. Private family interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made to SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Rd, Delaware Oh 43015 in John's memory. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve John's family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 8, 2019