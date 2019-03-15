Home

Glickler Funeral Home
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:45 PM - 5:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John
4435 East Patterson Road
Dayton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John
4435 East Patterson Road
Dayton, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. St. John
Dayton, OH
View Map
John L. Bakle Obituary
Bakle, John L.
Father John L. Bakle, SM, born Hicksville, Ohio, professed first vows in the Society of Mary (Marianists) in 1955, perpetual vows in 1961, ordained in 1967. He entered into eternal rest March 12, 2019, in Dayton, OH. He was son of the late George and Marie (Hoff) Bakle. Survived by his brother, Walter and his wife, Carol; nephews, Thomas, Richard, and James; nieces, Christine and Amy; and great nieces and nephews; special friends included Joanne and Jerry Bower. Father John received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton and his Master's and PhD. in Education Administration form The Ohio State University. Major Army Commission 1971-1983. Visitation from 3:45-5 PM March 19, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John, 4435 East Patterson Road, Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial follows at 5 P.M. Interment immediately following the Mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. St. John, Dayton. Memorial donations to the Marianists, 4425 West Pine, St. Louis, MO 63108 or Marianist.com/donate. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
