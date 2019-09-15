|
Melvin, John L. "Jack"
1935 - 2019
John "Jack" L. Melvin, 84, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on September 13, 2019. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas high school in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army 1955-1957 and retired from Anheuser-Busch.
Jack is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Ann; his children, Eileen Hines (Paul), of Westerville, Dianne Kline (Steven) of Hilliard, John Melvin (Connie) of Columbus, Cathy Warner of Columbus, Michael Melvin (Carmen) of Glendale, AZ and Richard Melvin of Columbus; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081 Tuesday, September 17th, from 5-8 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 18th at 11 am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. Donations may be made in Jack's memory to St. Elizabeth Church St. Vincent DePaul Society, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43229. Prayer service Tuesday at 7:30 pm. Complete obituary and condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019