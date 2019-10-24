|
|
Light, John
Dr. John Light, a resident of the Waterford Tower in Columbus, Ohio and of Hay Beach on Shelter Island, New York passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was 88 years old. Dr. Light was born on December 4, 1930 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Roxanne Light Du Vivier; and their daughter, Anya Light Du Vivier. Dr. Light was one of the longest serving college presidents at one institution in the nation and was the founding president of Hocking College. During his 42 -year tenure the institution grew to nearly 8,000 students. Under his leadership students found their way to the unique college from all 88 counties in Ohio, 27 states and 53 international countries. His work contributed to the economic engine of the state and the region. He formed partnerships in education regionally, across the state and nation and around the globe. In retirement, Dr. Light was the President of Green Light Alliance, overseeing nature conservation programs at the Barn at Pumpkin Ridge, Wildlife Sanctuary in the Hocking Hills. A service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 4pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 East Broad Street, in Downtown Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019