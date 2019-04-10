Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
4400 W Third St.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Nappier) Love


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John (Nappier) Love Obituary
(Nappier) Love, John
1951 - 2019
John (Nappier) Love, age 68, passed at his residence March 31, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Carell and Olga (Johnson) Nappier and brother Ronald Nappier. Survived by siblings, Carell V. (Cherryl) Nappier, Debra (Curtis) Nappier-Hardaway, and Jonathan (Denise) Nappier; 1 niece; several nephews; and many cousins and friends. Graveside service with Military Honors 11 AM Monday, April 22, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third St., Dayton, OH 45428. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit John's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now