|
|
(Nappier) Love, John
1951 - 2019
John (Nappier) Love, age 68, passed at his residence March 31, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Carell and Olga (Johnson) Nappier and brother Ronald Nappier. Survived by siblings, Carell V. (Cherryl) Nappier, Debra (Curtis) Nappier-Hardaway, and Jonathan (Denise) Nappier; 1 niece; several nephews; and many cousins and friends. Graveside service with Military Honors 11 AM Monday, April 22, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third St., Dayton, OH 45428. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit John's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019