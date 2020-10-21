Luther, Sr., John
1931 - 2020
John M. "Jack" Luther, age 89, died Monday, October 19. Served in France with the U.S. Army. Volunteered as VIP for Cowen Lake and Indian Lake campgrounds (1992 to 1997). Preceded in death by wife Patricia (Beutle) and son Gary. He is survived by his wife, Lou (nee Houston) Luther; children, Leigh (Joseph Preciado), Linda, Jane and John (Bridget); step-children, Robin (Jon Hermes), Neva (David Pimental) and Jay; daughter-in-law, Shannon; grandchildren, Craig, Leslie (Scott Wiggens), Jackie, Jessica, Thomas J. and Rachel, Amelia, Joseph Thomas, Nathan and Emma; great-grandchildren, Alex and Maddie. Due to Covid no services will be done at this time. Jack's wishes were to be cremated and ashes to be scattered. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to a charity of your choice
