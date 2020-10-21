1/1
John Luther Sr.
1931 - 2020
Luther, Sr., John
1931 - 2020
John M. "Jack" Luther, age 89, died Monday, October 19. Served in France with the U.S. Army. Volunteered as VIP for Cowen Lake and Indian Lake campgrounds (1992 to 1997). Preceded in death by wife Patricia (Beutle) and son Gary. He is survived by his wife, Lou (nee Houston) Luther; children, Leigh (Joseph Preciado), Linda, Jane and John (Bridget); step-children, Robin (Jon Hermes), Neva (David Pimental) and Jay; daughter-in-law, Shannon; grandchildren, Craig, Leslie (Scott Wiggens), Jackie, Jessica, Thomas J. and Rachel, Amelia, Joseph Thomas, Nathan and Emma; great-grandchildren, Alex and Maddie. Due to Covid no services will be done at this time. Jack's wishes were to be cremated and ashes to be scattered. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to a charity of your choice. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
