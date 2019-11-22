The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
1931 - 2019
John M. Ashley, 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 21, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1931 in Dimmock, WV to the late William and Emma Ashley. John served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After the war, he worked for many years at Westinghouse Electric as a supervisor. Following, he served as a Sheriff Deputy for Franklin County, where he retired. John is preceded in death by his wife Jewell B. Ashley. John is survived by his children, John Ashley, Pamela (Terry) Sodosky Leah Thompson, and Lena (Bob) Drake; grandchildren, Christopher and Ashley (fiancé, Jason) Sodosky, and Angelina Thompson; as well as a host of family members and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4-7pm at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, 43204, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To offer condolences, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
