John M. Hodge
1957 - 2020
Hodge, John M.
John Hodge, 63, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 26, 2020. He was born in Columbus on May 12, 1957 to Robert and Margaret Hodge. John graduated from New Albany High School in 1975. He was an auto tech for 40 years for Goodyear and Firestone. John was a longtime NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds. John was a family man and was exceptionally committed to his children. John is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret, his son Jason and his sister-in-law Amy. He will be greatly missed by his children, Selena, Johnny (Kalie), and Justin (Sara); grandchildren, Tyler (Alexa), Trent (Cassidy), Sierra, Shane, Brandon, Michayala, Gracie, Kobe, Alexis, Maddie, Maddix, and Brynlee; great-grandchild, Paisleigh; siblings, Bob (Judy), Steve (Thresa), and Judy (Duane); and nieces and nephews, Rob (Heather), James (Amy), Casey (Eddie), Michael (Courtney), Kyle, and PJ. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, where a visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5-8pm. A grave service will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 10:30am at Maplewood Cemetery. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
