Mack, John M.

John Michael Mack, 67, Worthington, OH, passed away in Danbury, CT., August 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother Joyce A. Mack and survived by his father, James M. Mack, Sr. He leaves behind his wife, Diana C. DiPaola; his sons, Andrew M. Mack (Elizabeth R) and William Patrick Mack; his daughters, Evan M. Mack, Taylor M. Mack and Ruby F. Mack; and his beloved grandson, James Julian Mack. He will be missed by his brother, James M. Mack, Jr.; his sisters, Susan W. Mack and Sally Fisher (Robert); and his nephews, James R. Fisher and Bo E. Fisher. Previously he resided in Jackson, WY where he enjoyed the outdoors fishing, hiking and biking. Donations can be made in his honor to The Pachamama Alliance.



