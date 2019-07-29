|
McCray, John M.
1945 - 2019
John M. McCray, age 73, of Galena, OH, passed away July 28, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. Retired from Huntington Bank. Member of Westerville Christian Church. An avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and St. Louis Cardinals. U.S. Air Force veteran. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; children, Scott (Lisa) McCray and Rachelle (Eric) Schneider; grandchildren, Jocelyn and Helena McCray, Gavin, Charles and Hayley McKelvey; brothers, Richard (Linda), Patrick and Greg McCray; and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Betty McCray. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 6-8 p.m., where service will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. Pastors Greg Bondurant and Mark Stier, officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019