Shary, John M.
1930 - 2020
John M. Shary, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence in Hilliard, Ohio. John was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Ignac and Mary Sucharyk. Also preceding in death was his son Steven John Shary, and brother Frank Shary. John will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 69 years, Claire; brothers, Joe and Walter; daughters, Rhonda (Lewis Creekmore), Laura, Cara (Tom Griesemer), Linda (Jeffery Logan) and Terri (Jack Fleming); grandchildren, Justin and Jared Guzzo, Ryan Shary, Sylvie Creekmore, and Madeline Logan; sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Joseph), Rita (Walter), and Alreda (Frank); 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid, family will be having a Private Memorial Service Saturday, September 12, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilliard Senior Center and Knights of Columbus Saint Brendan Council #11208. For a more complete celebration of John's career and life and to view the webcast of the memorial service, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.