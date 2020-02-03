|
|
Worthington, John M.
1949 - 2020
John M. Worthington, age 70, of Grove City, OH, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. A native of the Grove City area, John was preceded in death by his parents Clark and Beulah Worthington, sons John McDowell Worthington, Jr., Matthew Alan Worthington, and parents-in-law Jack and Elsie Dorcy. John is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Michael Darcy (Sara Chase) Worthington; daughter-in-law, Laura Stahr; granddaughters, Audrey and Eva Worthington; brother, Alan (Carol) Worthington; sister, Joy Dennis; brothers-in-law, Jack (Deena) Dorcy, Mike (Anita Love) Dorcy; along with various nieces and nephews. John served in the Navy, is retired from Thomson Consumer Electronics, and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Grove City. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-7pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Father Dan Millisor, Celebrant. Interment Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, OH 43214 or to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, OH 43123. Visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020