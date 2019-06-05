Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
John Madison


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Madison Obituary
Madison, John
1934 - 2019
John Robert Madison, age 84, Sunday, June 2, 2019, Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Member New Birth Christian Ministry Church. Veteran US Army. Married his childhood sweetheart. Loved to travel to Marina Del Rey, CA. A loving father who raised his children to lean on God and walk in faith. Sang in church choir. Loved life and lived it his way. Preceded in death by wife of 30+ years Mary Jane Madison, parents John Robert and Beulah Madison. Survived by daughters, Victoria Madison and Maria Madison; sons, Anthony (Sylvia) Madison, John Robert Madison III and Howard (Lanell) Madison; 20 grandchildren; sisters, Jannie, Beulah, Joann, Barbara, Louis and Charlotte; brothers, Gean, Chucky, John, Al and Loyd. A celebration of life will be held Friday 10 AM, New Birth Christian Ministry Church, 3475 Refugee Road. Pastor Kenneth E. Moore Sr. officiating. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019
