Mahoney, John
John "Jack" Robert Mahoney, age 89, of Hilliard, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Jack was born and raised in Rochester, Minnesota, living for several years in Brainerd, Minnesota before moving to Hilliard, Ohio in 1971. Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Church. Preceded in death by wife Neva (Kappler) Mahoney, son Michael Mahoney, parents Frank and Brigid (Cronin) Mahoney and brothers and sisters Mary Durkin, Margaret Dixon, Neil Mahoney, Kitty Hepperle, and Jerry Mahoney. Jack was foremost a loving, dedicated husband of 67 years who was by his wife, Neva's, side every day for her 12 year journey through Alzheimer's. Loving father of three children, Michael Mahoney, Debbie Mahoney, and Karen Kloss. Loved by son-in-law, Harold Vergiels and daughter-in-law, Emilie Hebert. Loving Grandfather of Lisa Mahoney, Kathryn (Kevin) Clark, Zack Mahoney, Sean Hicks, Jack Mahoney, and Patrick Mahoney. Great-Grandfather of Ben and Will Clark. Jack's passion was gardening. He loved to see things grow. He had a backyard garden that got bigger every year, and in later years a winter basement garden to keep him going until spring. Many neighbors and friends enjoyed the vegetables. He was a Minnesota farm boy, a Korean War veteran (1950-1954), a graduate of University of Minnesota and proud of all things Minnesota, a mechanical engineer, retiring from Sears in 1990 as the Total Energy Plant Manager, and an all-purpose handy man through the years. Special thanks to several great neighbors who looked out for him in his later years. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Wednesday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 am Thursday at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020