Malley, John
1932 - 2019
John "Jack" J. Malley, age 86, died April 17, 2019, from complications following a spinal stroke. Jack was an avid do-it-your-selfer (cabinetry, cars) who loved playing pool, sailing, camping and mustang convertibles, passing those passions to his three sons. He is survived by sons, Martin (Heather), Hawaii, William, Columbus, and David (Heather), California; and grandchildren, Aaron, Lindsay and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lynn (Hennessey), his parents, brothers and sisters. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Nov. 27, 1932, to Scottish immigrants, he was the youngest of nine. He met his wife at a USO dance while stationed at Lockbourne Air Force Base (now Rickenbacker International Airport) in Columbus, Ohio. After attending Ohio State University, he had a career in car sales, then moved on to work for the city of Columbus, where he retired as a plant supervisor at Southerly Wastewater Treatment Plant in 1995. He will be remembered by friends and fellow pool players at the Moose Lodge 11. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Co.
