Attorney John P. Martin was born on April 29, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio to Judge Paul and Harriet Martin. A born Buckeye, John graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Ohio State University in 1982. He went on to earn an MBA from Bucknell University and then to complete his law studies with a JD from Stetson University and a Master of Law in tax from the University of Miami. John's determination led him to establish his own practice in 1995, serving clients from the Greater Tampa Bay Area in estate planning and real estate law. A lover of history, science, sports and the outdoors, John truly lived life to the fullest. Free of pretense and judgement, he knew no strangers and would openly share a drink and a joke with anyone. Loved, respected and to be deeply missed by all, he is survived by his loving wife, Janet; children, Lauren, Jack, Taylor and Blake; mother, Harriet; and siblings, Paul, Tina, Mary Jane and Karen. He will be remembered for the many moments of laughter he shared with us all. Remembrance gathering to be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 12-3PM at The Sonder Social Club, 966 Douglas Ave, Dunedin, FL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
