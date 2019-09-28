Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mason


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Mason Obituary
Mason, John
1968 - 2019
John Christopher Mason, age 51. Sunrise April 27, 1968 in Columbus, OH and Sunset September 23, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Visitation 6-8PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. and Memorial Service 6Pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The City Of Zion Church, 527 Wilson Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The MASON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now