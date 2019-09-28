|
|
Mason, John
1968 - 2019
John Christopher Mason, age 51. Sunrise April 27, 1968 in Columbus, OH and Sunset September 23, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Visitation 6-8PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. and Memorial Service 6Pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The City Of Zion Church, 527 Wilson Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The MASON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019