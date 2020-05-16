Massey, John
John B. Massey, age 96, passed away May 7, 2020. He was born March 25, 1924 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. After graduating from the University of Manitoba in 1946, he took a job in Quebec City, Quebec and met the love of his life, Yvette. He learned to speak French, married Yvette and then moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1951 to take a position as an actuary at Meeks & Company. He eventually became senior partner and owner of the company, retiring in 1987. John was an active member of several actuarial societies and held leadership positions in the Esperanto League of North America, the Universal (international) Esperanto Association and the Columbus unit of the Airstream owners' association. He was a past Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sephulchre of Jerusalem and an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and as a math tutor at the Dominican Learning Center. John and Yvette shared a love of travel and adventure and travelled extensively in the United States, Canada and the world. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Yvette Massey. He is survived by his three daughters Alyn (Earl) Harrison, Elyse Thomas and Colette Massey and his treasured grandchildren Eric Eickholt, Joseph Eickholt, Caroline Thomas and Collin Chakeres. John will be sadly missed. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all his devoted caregivers, with special appreciation for Starla Mason, RN, Debbie Sibbalds and Yimegnushal (Yimi) Woldeargay. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. To sign the online guestbook and send condolences please visit www.egan-ryan.com. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels (www.lifecarealliance.org) or Mid-Ohio Food Bank (www.midohiofoodbank.org).
John B. Massey, age 96, passed away May 7, 2020. He was born March 25, 1924 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. After graduating from the University of Manitoba in 1946, he took a job in Quebec City, Quebec and met the love of his life, Yvette. He learned to speak French, married Yvette and then moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1951 to take a position as an actuary at Meeks & Company. He eventually became senior partner and owner of the company, retiring in 1987. John was an active member of several actuarial societies and held leadership positions in the Esperanto League of North America, the Universal (international) Esperanto Association and the Columbus unit of the Airstream owners' association. He was a past Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sephulchre of Jerusalem and an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and as a math tutor at the Dominican Learning Center. John and Yvette shared a love of travel and adventure and travelled extensively in the United States, Canada and the world. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Yvette Massey. He is survived by his three daughters Alyn (Earl) Harrison, Elyse Thomas and Colette Massey and his treasured grandchildren Eric Eickholt, Joseph Eickholt, Caroline Thomas and Collin Chakeres. John will be sadly missed. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all his devoted caregivers, with special appreciation for Starla Mason, RN, Debbie Sibbalds and Yimegnushal (Yimi) Woldeargay. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. To sign the online guestbook and send condolences please visit www.egan-ryan.com. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels (www.lifecarealliance.org) or Mid-Ohio Food Bank (www.midohiofoodbank.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 19, 2020.