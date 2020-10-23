Mauck, John
1928 - 2020
John "Jack" Mauck Jr, age 92, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. John was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed. John is survived by his children, Kathy Hall, Becky (Gail) Frank, and son, William "Bill" (Lori) Mauck; grandchildren, Amanda, Brian and Joanie; and great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Jada and Joey. John is preceded in death by his lovely wife, daughter Theresa, his siblings and parents. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4-7pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH 43229. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 9571 N. High St, Lewis Center, OH. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Online condolences may be made to www.schoedinger.com
.