McCarty, John
1948 - 2019
John W. McCarty, age 70 passed away after struggling with cancer at home on May 10th 2019. Born August 24 1948 in Wheelersburg Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents Wilford E. McCarty & Hazel Cole McCarty, and his brother David E. McCarty. Survived by his wife Lindel Waugh McCarty of 33 years, son Gabriel W. McCarty (Bobbie Jo), grandchildren Brendan, Haley & Dylan and sister Sondra McCarty Harper. He graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1971. Registered Architect; LEED Accredited Professional; Certified Development, Design and Construction Professional by the International Council of Shopping Centers. Retired in 2015 as Project Executive from Corna Kokosing Construction Company. He enjoyed his family, architecture & design, piano & organ, ceramics, and traveling. Services are at EGAN-RYAN Funeral home Northwest Chapel 4661 Kenny Road, Columbus OH 43220. Tuesday May 14th with visitation 12 noon - 2 pm & 4-7 pm with Funeral service at 7 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Ohio Cultural Art Center 139 W. Main street, Columbus OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019