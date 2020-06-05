McDonough,Sr. , John
1938 - 2020
John Michael McDonough, Sr., 81, of Powell, OH, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the care of Riverside Hospice at Kobacker House. John was born in Edwardsville, Pennsylvania to Thomas A. McDonough and Mary Lenko McDonough. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Suellen; his daughter, Heather McDonough Domi, son-in-law, Tie Domi; brother, Thomas McDonough and his wife, Estelita; brother-in-law, Eric DiSarro; and nephews, Tommy McDonough, Robert Schumacher and Mark Schumacher; and nieces, Rhea McDonough Siatkowski, Maureen Stawick and Anne Patterson. John was predeceased by his beloved son John Jr., his parents, and his sister Rita McDonough Schumacher. John and Suellen met in Albany, New York and raised their children in Cincinnati, Ohio. John's legacy is his love of and devotion to his family. He is and will be desperately missed, but he has left us with a wealth of wonderful, loving memories to sustain us. John earned a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree from the State University of New York at Albany where he was awarded membership in the Alpha Mu chapter of Delta Pi Epsilon, a national honorary graduate fraternity. He began his professional career as a teacher at Baldwin High School in Baldwin, New York. John moved from there to South-Western Publishing Company, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he progressed up the ranks from College/University Sales Representative to Vice President of Program Development and Operations for a new division. He was publisher of the company trade magazine, "Collegiate News and Views." John and Suellen later moved to Columbus, Ohio where John took on the challenge to advance and develop the technology of grading and evaluation of collectible coins as President and General Manager of ANACS. He elevated the small coin company to be one of the most respected coin grading organizations in the industry. John engaged in sporting activities all his life. He was a member of the State Championship basketball team at St. Rose High School in Carbondale, Pennsylvania and then went on to play for the State University of New York at Albany. He received his scuba certification for advanced open-water diving and went on numerous exploration dives of shipwrecks and caves, and even an open water shark dive. He shared his love of diving with both his children who joined him on most of his dives. John was an avid golfer, and spent many happy hours with his golfing pals on challenging courses. Due to the Coronavirus quarantine, a private viewing was attended by only his immediate family at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell. A Memorial Service will be held in New York for relatives and friends at a future date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.