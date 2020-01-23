|
|
McKinzie, John
John Allen McKinzie, age 76, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Member of Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church and graduate of Pleasant View High School. John was a US Navy Veteran who served during Vietnam and a life member of Moose Lodge 2236 Hilliard. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and June (Diamond) McKinzie, brother Donald Lee, sister Myrtle Sue Williamson and father-in-law James Furl Skaggs. Survived by loving wife of 46 years, Deborah; sister, Betty Limings; mother-in-law, Peggy Skaggs; sister-in-law, Doris McKinzie; and brothers-in-law, Wendell Williamson and Donald (Connie) Skaggs; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 4-8 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church, 6729 Hayden Run Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. Interment Jerome Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church or Capital City Hospice. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020