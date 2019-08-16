|
|
Meeks, John
1931 - 2019
John N. Meeks, 88, was given the gift of life on July 20,1931 and died peacefully with his beloved wife Joan at his side on August 13, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd NE, Massillon, OH 44646 from 5-8 p.m. A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center. Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019