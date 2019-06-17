|
|
Mitchell, John
1955 - 2019
John Douglas Mitchell, 63, died peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Glen Allen, Virginia surrounded by his family. Doug is remembered by family and friends with much fondness, particularly for his humor, his cooking skills, and his love of sports. Born July 2, 1955 to parents John and Norma, he grew up in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He began his lifelong career in Distribution and Operations Management at J.C. Penney in 1974, and worked his way from forklift driver to Vice President of Operations with only a high school diploma. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother David (Dugan) Mitchell. He is survived by his ex-wife, lifelong friend, and caretaker, Rebecca Mitchell, to whom he was married for 28 years; his daughter, Kathryn Mitchell-Condon, and her husband, John Condon; his son, Andrew Mitchell, and fiancé, Savannah D'Aurora; his sister, Christina Mays; his brother, Richard Mitchell, and wife, Ellen Logan; his sister-in-law, Maria Mitchell; one grandson, Robert Condon; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Doug are to be held at a later date in Roanoke, Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; and Long Beach, New York.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019