Mitchell, John
1960 - 2020
John Alan Mitchell, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, courageously crossed the finish line and was ushered to his forever home by Jesus and all of Heaven's angels on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Johnny was born to the late James R. Mitchell and to his loving mother, Alice A. Mitchell, by whom he is survived. John was a graduate of Franklin Heights High School in Columbus, Ohio, class of 1978. He served our great nation in the United States Coast Guard, Clearwater Beach, FL from 1983-1985, then at Marble Head, Lake Erie, Ohio from 1985-1987, in Law Enforcement, Ice Rescue, Search & Rescue, & Fire Fighting, all from which he was honorably discharged with awards, medals, certificates, and many other accolades. He was an active first responder member of the 7th District Mobile Training Team with the Florida Customs Agents, Flight & Helicopter Operations Rescue Team, St. Petersburg. John was an Honor Graduate after his recruit training in Cape May, NJ. He received the highest award for physical fitness, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman ribbons for pistol and rifle, 2nd place in Coast Guard boat competition, and recognized for numerous, successful rescues. John was a skilled carpenter, stone, brick, and tile mason, as well as many other trades throughout his employment years. John was extremely active and loved to workout. Fondest memories of him include his heart for humanity, his excellent sense of humor, always laughing and joking with his family and friends, and for his infectious-contagious "Machine-Gun-Mitchell-Laugh!" He loved the sea, ships, boating, riding his Harley, music, fishing, hiking, camping, swimming, traveling, and his routine morning coffee and walks at Westgate Park with his dad. John was also a simple man who loved his faithful dog, Buddy, and most of all, his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a very devoted son, brother, uncle, and FAITHFUL step-father to Jack (Jessie) Staten and Stephanie Ham and loving brother-in-law to Jennifer Allen. John is also survived by his brothers, Michael Mitchell, David (Susan) Mitchell; and sister, Sandy (Tony) McClung; nieces, Lindsey (Matt) Reeves, Moriah (Kyle) Falkosky; and nephews, Nathan (Anmarie) Epling, Jacob (Lisa) Epling, Isaiah Epling, Elijah Epling; as well as great-nieces, great-nephews, wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. Family will receive guests on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. A sharing service in honor of his memory from 6-7pm beginning with military honors. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020