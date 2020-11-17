Mizera, John
1955 - 2020
John Joseph Mizera, 65, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. John was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Joseph and Jenny (Nero) Mizera, who precede him in death. John grew up in Struthers, Ohio. He spent time living on the island of Put-In-Bay, where he enjoyed fishing and the island life, before settling down with his wife, Janet, in Gahanna. John attended the Ohio State University and later became a statistician and market researcher for Abbott Laboratories. The family would like to thank John's Abbott family for the continued support throughout John's illness. John is survived by his loving wife, Janet, of 34 years; his two sons, Joseph and Tyler Mizera; his sister, Diane Caplinger; and nephew, David Caplinger. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME. Due to COVID 19 and in accordance with the family's wishes, no services will be held for John. Please honor his memory with a donation to www.braintrauma.org
www.braintrauma.org
> or www.stroke.org
www.stroke.org
.