1/
John Mizera
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mizera, John
1955 - 2020
John Joseph Mizera, 65, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. John was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Joseph and Jenny (Nero) Mizera, who precede him in death. John grew up in Struthers, Ohio. He spent time living on the island of Put-In-Bay, where he enjoyed fishing and the island life, before settling down with his wife, Janet, in Gahanna. John attended the Ohio State University and later became a statistician and market researcher for Abbott Laboratories. The family would like to thank John's Abbott family for the continued support throughout John's illness. John is survived by his loving wife, Janet, of 34 years; his two sons, Joseph and Tyler Mizera; his sister, Diane Caplinger; and nephew, David Caplinger. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME. Due to COVID 19 and in accordance with the family's wishes, no services will be held for John. Please honor his memory with a donation to www.braintrauma.org <http://www.braintrauma.org> or www.stroke.org <http://www.stroke.org>.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved