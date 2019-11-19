Home

John I. Morrison, 85, of Grove City, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Pickaway Manor Assisted Living Home in Circlevile. John was born on September 29, 1934 in Columbus, son of the late David and Kathryn (Lephart) Morrison. John retired after 31 years as a teacher at the North High School in the Columbus Public Schools. Later in life, John went back to college and received his Master's Degree in Education from The Ohio State University. Surviving are his sons, David (Denise) Morrison and Daniel Morrison; daughter-in-law, Jodi Morrison; two grandchildren, Matthew Morrison and Haiden Morrison; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son Joseph, aunt Ruby Lephart, uncle Dale Lephart and a longtime companion Charlotte Walker and family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the White Lilly Chapel, 20 South Main Street, Ashley, OH 43003. The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
