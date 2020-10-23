Nicodemus, John
1954 - 2020
John E. Nicodemus, age 66, of Pickerington, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born June 13, 1954, the youngest of five children to Ivan and Alta (Swonger) Nicodemus. An avid reader, he was rarely without a book within arm's reach. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Peggy, former wife Jana and his mighty guard dog Bear. He is survived by his sons, Jake (Meghan), Jason (Sharyn), and Joshua (Nicole); grandchildren, Alex, Zack, Gavin, and Kali; sisters, Susan and Mary; brother, Earl (Betty); former wife, Beth; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Per John's wishes, there will be no formal service. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com