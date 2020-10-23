1/
John Nicodemus
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicodemus, John
1954 - 2020
John E. Nicodemus, age 66, of Pickerington, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born June 13, 1954, the youngest of five children to Ivan and Alta (Swonger) Nicodemus. An avid reader, he was rarely without a book within arm's reach. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Peggy, former wife Jana and his mighty guard dog Bear. He is survived by his sons, Jake (Meghan), Jason (Sharyn), and Joshua (Nicole); grandchildren, Alex, Zack, Gavin, and Kali; sisters, Susan and Mary; brother, Earl (Betty); former wife, Beth; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Per John's wishes, there will be no formal service. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved