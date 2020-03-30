|
|
Sheaf, John O.
1946 - 2020
John Otto Sheaf, 73, of Ashville, OH (also affectionately known as the "Mayor of Skunk Hollow"), passed away on Sunday. March 29, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. John was born on May 11, 1946 to Robert and Joanna (White) Sheaf in Columbus. John was retired as a Mailroom Supervisor from DSCC and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving during Vietnam. John never met a stranger always making people smile having many friends and loved going to Wayne Webb's Bowling Alley every Sunday. John is preceded in death by his father Robert Sheaf. John is survived by loving wife of 40 years, Peggy A. (Douglas) Sheaf; children, Adam Sheaf (Kelly), Scott (Coleen) Sheaf, Jennie (Paul) Wolfe and Angela Bell; grandchildren, Taylor, Trent, Ava, Alex, Sam, Linnea, Steven, Logan, Landon and Liam; brothers, Bob (Janis), Jim, Mark (Carol), Shane (Tara), Todd and Tim (Gretchen) Sheaf; sister, Mary (John) Ashlock; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the physicians and nurses at Ohio Health for all the excellent care. The family is also forever grateful for Home Health nurse Angel for her care of John. Private Graveside Service and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Mike Leslie at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, OH. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020