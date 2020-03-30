Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sheaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John O. Sheaf


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John O. Sheaf Obituary
Sheaf, John O.
1946 - 2020
John Otto Sheaf, 73, of Ashville, OH (also affectionately known as the "Mayor of Skunk Hollow"), passed away on Sunday. March 29, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. John was born on May 11, 1946 to Robert and Joanna (White) Sheaf in Columbus. John was retired as a Mailroom Supervisor from DSCC and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving during Vietnam. John never met a stranger always making people smile having many friends and loved going to Wayne Webb's Bowling Alley every Sunday. John is preceded in death by his father Robert Sheaf. John is survived by loving wife of 40 years, Peggy A. (Douglas) Sheaf; children, Adam Sheaf (Kelly), Scott (Coleen) Sheaf, Jennie (Paul) Wolfe and Angela Bell; grandchildren, Taylor, Trent, Ava, Alex, Sam, Linnea, Steven, Logan, Landon and Liam; brothers, Bob (Janis), Jim, Mark (Carol), Shane (Tara), Todd and Tim (Gretchen) Sheaf; sister, Mary (John) Ashlock; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the physicians and nurses at Ohio Health for all the excellent care. The family is also forever grateful for Home Health nurse Angel for her care of John. Private Graveside Service and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Mike Leslie at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, OH. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -