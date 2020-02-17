|
Donahue, John P.
1952 - 2020
John P. Donahue Jr., age 67, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. John is predeceased by his parents John and Dorothy Donahue, brother Ronnie Donahue and brothers-in-law Jerry Schiff and John Otto. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lisa Donahue; daughter, Christy (W. Cooper) Donahue; grandchildren, Brittany (Kyle), Lexi and Kaleb; great-granddaughter, Rosie; siblings, Carol Schiff, Tom (Vicki) Donahue, Sis (David) Rankey, Kathy Petrucci, Helen (Jesse) Pence, Theresa (Mike) Kelley, Barb (Craig) Pruden, Colie (Walt) Hill and Geri (Mark) Cox; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Donahue and Beverly Otto; as well as many loving extended family, friends and beloved dogs. John loved cooking, wood working, fishing and being outdoors with THE Family! If you would like to make a donation in John's memory; please consider a donation to CHA animal shelter https://www.chaanimalshelter.org/. The family will be holding a private family memorial service at a later date. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
