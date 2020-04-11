|
|
Gilmartin, John P.
1931 - 2020
John "Jack" P. Gilmartin, age 88 of Westerville OH, died April 10, 2020 at home. John was born September 24, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents John and Catherine (Judge) Gilmartin immigrants from Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland. John graduated from Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown College. In 1951, he volunteered into the U.S. Army and served in Korea with the 2nd Division earning the Combat Infantryman's Badge and the President's Unit Citation with two Bronze Stars while the Division was taking, defending and retaking a hill called Old Baldy. On February 19, 1955 he married Barbara J. Stanton at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio. He joined the Ohio Highway Patrol in 1954 and retired in 1982 as Major in the Personnel Office. He served as a Trooper in Akron, an Investigator in Cleveland where he received the Superintendent's Citation of Merit, Post Commander at Akron, Lieutenant at Wilmington and then at the Columbus Headquarters as Inspections Officer, Recruitment Officer, Academy Commandant and other commands in the Planning & Research and the Investigations Section. From 1982 to 1994, he served as Executive Director for the Ohio State Board of Optometry. John and Barbara resided in the Northland area of Columbus for over 30 years before moving to Westerville 16 years ago. They were longtime members of St. Anthony Church and the Northland Swim Club. John was an avid reader, enjoyed sports, traveling and golf. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and sister Mary Pash. He is survived by children Greg Gilmartin (Caryn), Lynn Jones (Mike), Joan Luther (Tim) and Michael Gilmartin (Tracy), seven grandchildren and two great grandsons, brothers Robert Gilmartin (Nancy) and Thomas Gilmartin. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020