Palmer, John
1951 - 2019
John Palmer Sr, age 67. Sunrise November 2, 1951 and Sunset May 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by father Robert Palmer and siblings Charles Palmer, Dortha Palmer-Trent, Walter and Bobby Palmer. He is survived by mother, Betty Watkins; sister, Candy Tuff; children, Tyrone, John Jr, Johnathan, and Sandra Palmer; and a host of other relatives and friends Visitation 12pm and Funeral 1pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The PALMER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019